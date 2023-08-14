Patrick Mahomes stands out by his firm choice to participate in preseason games, a departure from the preferences of many fellow players.

During a recent Kansas City Chiefs match, Mahomes sported his distinctive Adidas sneakers and trendy Oakley sunglasses. Notably, he unveiled an exclusive, yet-to-be-released triple-red variation of the Adidas Mahomes 1 Impact FLX, a training shoe renowned for its fusion of performance and aesthetics.

This shoe is presently available at a discounted rate of up to 30% on the Adidas website. It boasts a sock-like configuration that conforms seamlessly to the foot, complemented by a BOOST midsole for optimal energy return.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The rubber outsole ensures exceptional traction during rapid maneuvers. Mahomes consistently introduces fresh color iterations for the Mahomes 1, a practice that has resonated with NFL enthusiasts.

Noteworthy athletes like Odell Beckham Jr. and Josh Allen have also showcased remarkable sneaker choices, and even Kenny Pickett stepped onto the field for a Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game donning iconic Nike footwear.

Patrick Mahomes's Chiefs fall short against the Saints

The Kansas City Chiefs, reigning Super Bowl champions, kicked off their preseason with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Both teams saw their starting quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr, take the field for a portion of the game.

Mahomes' appearance was limited to just one series, resulting in modest statistics.

“I like to have at least one or two drives under my belt to say that I’m ready to go [and] we’re doing the right things. Coach Reid, he allows me to do that.”

However, some fans expressed discontent and foresaw a decline in the Chiefs' future achievements, attributing it to the team's early shortfall.

NFL enthusiasts' responses to Patrick Mahomes' preseason performance were marked by criticism and grim predictions for the Chiefs' ongoing success. This sentiment gained traction, particularly due to the team's 14-0 deficit in the initial quarter.

A multitude of fans took to the comments section of an NFL tweet to voice their viewpoints, underscoring a belief that the Chiefs' triumphant streak might be coming to a close.