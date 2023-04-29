In Photos: Patrick Mahomes and family celebrate with pomp as 2023 NFL Draft comes to Kansas City

The 2023 NFL Draft might have remained incomplete without Patrick Mahomes and his family. With Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to two Super Bowl wins, the QB and his family, by association, are stars for KC football fans. With the draft scheduled to take place in the Kansas City Union, the Mahomes family stepped up their game to enjoy the event.

While Mahomes didn't share photos of himself, star QB shared a video posted by his wife Brittany. Dressed up in red, Brittany even wore her 'Bronze' necklace as they arrived at the venue.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' official IG (@patrickmahomes)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany, of course, shared a full length photo of herself with Mahomes.

The couple looked ready to tackle the draft, complimenting each other well.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

"Verified Draft Vibes🔥" Brittany wrote.

Jackson Mahomes chose to share a shot with his brother, who was drafted by the Chiefs a few years ago in 2017.

Following his recent controversy, Jackson has just started posting on Instagram again.

Randi Mahomes, who shared a family photo, was the busiest on Draft Day 1. She worked with Variety Children's Charity on the day of the draft, getting the children to walk the red carpet on the day. Mahomes' mother, who was missing her mother Debbie, even made sure to remember her.

Patrick Mahomes hypes up fans before draft, Chiefs pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah as No. 31 overall pick

Before the draft began, Mahomes made sure to hype fans up for the upcoming event.

Mahomes was on the stage at the Draft, making sure to bring in the energy as he even flexed their Lomardi Trophy. With two titles won, the Chiefs are easily the team to look out for this season, especially if they are aiming to win two in a row.

Patrick Mahomes at the 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

Mahomes, already putting in the work, is all set to aim for a third Super Bowl.

That being said, the Chiefs drafted defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah as their No. 31 overall pick. With their concluding pick, the team picked a local draft prospect from Kansas State.

Playing in all three college seasons in Kansas, the 21-year-old has 20.5 sacks and 97 tackles.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes