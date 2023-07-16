IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes spotted having fun with Travis Kelce and Josh Allen at Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament

The Chiefs' superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were rivaled by the top quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen, in the American Century Championship. The trio was seen together and clicked pictures with each other.

Fans already know that the two-time Super Bowl winner is not only a star shot caller but also a talented golf player. But what fans recently realized was that Allen is also a star quarterback who possesses superhuman abilities that translate well into other sports.

It was important for Mahomes to beat Travis Kelce and Josh Allen at the celebrity tournament, as he had promised that he would not go back to training camp if he did not beat Kelce.

Mahomes' promise did not age well, as Kelce earned the bragging rights when he defeated his QB in the first round of the championship. Despite losing to his teammate, Mahomes shared a string of images and videos from the tournament. In one of the Instagram stories, he wrote:

"One hell of a day."

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' Instagram Story

Josh Allen also posed with his fellow Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' and Josh Allen's Instagram Story

Allen captioned his post:

"3 Amigos"

Travis Kelce bragged about his victory over Patrick Mahomes

After defeating Mahomes, Kelce took the opportunity to assert his dominance over him. He gave an exclusive interview to NBC's McKenzie Nelson. There, he did not hold back when it came to talking about his victory over the NFL MVP QB.

“I did beat Patrick Lavon Mahomes II for the first time in my entire life.”

“I was trying to stay in the red numbers, which means I’m doing better than I have ever done. And sure enough, I go into the last hole in the red numbers and double-bogey and I’m in the black numbers.”

In round one, Travis Kelce showed consistent and solid play, scoring a total of 87 strokes with a 42 on the back nine. However, Patrick Mahomes had a challenging round and finished with a total score of 89.

