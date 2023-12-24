IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany share adorable Christmas snaps with kids and Santa

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have shared family holiday photos throughout the season. On Christmas Eve, Brittany wished everyone a Merry Christmas and shared photos of the family with Santa.

In the first few photos, the family of four is seen sitting with Santa standing behind them, getting ready for the big surprise. Santa Claus was then included in some of the photos, and the couple's two-year-old daughter Sterling appeared to enjoy meeting him.

In one photo, Patrick Mahomes stood next to Sterling as she received an early Christmas present from Santa.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes and their children had the opportunity to see Santa.

The couple's one-year-old son, Bronze, however, wasn't as thrilled to sit on Santa's lap. He, along with Blake and Lyndsay's Bells' daughter, Brinleigh, appeared to be less than thrilled with their chance to sit with Santa Claus.

Are Brittany and Patrick Mahomes planning a trip overseas in 2024?

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have become fast friends after the singer began dating Travis Kelce. In fact, Patrick Mahomes recently said in an interview with CBS that his wife and Swift get along very well and he too enjoys spending time with the singer. He said that he has learned so much about who she is as a person through Brittany and Kelce.

In a recent report on Page Six, a source reported that the Mahomes, along with Travis Kelce will be attending Swift's concerts abroad this offseason. "The Eras Tour" will kick off again in February in Tokyo, Japan and then in the spring and summer it will go through Europe.

“They have all talked about seeing some of Taylor’s shows overseas after the season."

The unnamed source also said that since the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing on Christmas day, the four will also spend time together this holiday season. Which cities Brittany and Patrick plan to visit Taylor Swift in are unknown at this time.

The unnamed source only reported that it would happen sometime during the NFL offseason.