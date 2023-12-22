Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and Travis Kelce set to fly out for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: Report

A source has told Page Six recently that the Mahomes and Travis Kelce plan to attend some of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" shows overseas in the coming months.

From the beginning, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have supported Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. Although the two teammates have been close friends for a long time, Brittany Mahomes and Swift have already become close friends in the last few months.

Both the couples have already made plans to spend time together this upcoming offseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“They have all talked about seeing some of Taylor’s shows overseas after the season, and since KC has a game on Christmas, they will all hang out in the stadium with family and friends afterward,” reported the source.

Expand Tweet

The source also reported that Mahomes and Kelce are concentrating on the NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to get back to their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Swift's tour is on hiatus and will resume on February 7, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan.

Patrick Mahomes gave insight into the start of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sat down with CBS Nate Burleson for a special interview that will air on Christmas Day.

In a recently released clip, Burleson asked Mahomes about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship.

"At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away, let [Kelce] do what he was doing. Then he started bringing Taylor around, and we realized how cool of a person she was. So for us, there was a couple jokes here and there at the beginning. But now, she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom. She's part of the team."

"It is really cool. I'm glad she's the person she is, and she and Travis match so well."

Expand Tweet

Mahomes also spoke about Swift's personality and relationship with Kelce and Brittany. The reigning Super Bowl champion quarterback has also become a big fan of Swift.