IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares "pure happiness" during day out with kids

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, shared a series of snaps about her day out with her kids. Thanks to the success her husband has experienced as an NFL star in recent years, she has become one of the most well-known figures, attracting attention to their family activities.

On Saturday, Brittany took her kids, Sterling and Patrick Mahomes III, to the park, with their mother sharing several photos and videos of their activities.

@brittanylynne - Instagram story

Brittany even joined her kids in the fun.

@brittanylynne - Instagram story

Moreover, Patrick Mahomes' wife wrote the caption on another story to sum up how she felt during the day.

"Pure happiness 🥺@katiekenton," Brittany wrote.

@brittanylynne - Instagram story

Being a father has made a major change in Patrick Mahomes' life. The quarterback is no longer the same young player he was during his NFL rookie season, having won multiple Super Bowls, MVPs and other accolades.

Mahomes has always expressed his excitement about being a father and explained that he'll help them create their own journey if they want to explore athletic interests.

"I'm going to teach my son, my daughter all the fundamentals and whatever they want to learn. But at the same time, I want to let it be about them," he explained in 2022, per People. "That's what my dad did growing up, that's what my parents did. They didn't pressure me to do anything. I think that's why I'm in the position I am today."

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany celebrated adorable moment with her babies

Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable picture with her three kids (including the one on the way) on Instagram. On Friday, she posted a black and white photo of Sterling and Bronze posing alongside their mother. The Sports Illustrated mother showed her baby bump too, adding a touching message to the story.

"All my babies," she captioned the post.

In July 2024, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced they were expecting a third child with a fun message on Instagram: "Round three, here we come," alongside a video that featured footage from a family photoshoot.

Meanwhile, Mahomes is trying to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a third consecutive Super Bowl victory. His chances look very strong as the Chiefs remain unbeaten after 10 weeks of competition.

