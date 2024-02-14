IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany wraps up historic Super Bowl win with heartfelt message for Chiefs QB 

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs might have had many doubters during this season but his wife Brittany never wavered in her belief that the Super Bowl was his to win. She posted messages that her husband sent her a month before their win promising to lift the Lombardi Trophy again and then followed it up with her own heartfelt message.

Posting on Instagram, Brittany Mahomes called this season a special one because of all the doubts surrounding the Chiefs. She said that Patrick Mahomes never stopped believing in the team and as a leader never blamed anyone. Rather he continued to do better. She wrote,

"This season was a special one! This guy never stopped believing in his team…through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team. He is a true leader and a team player. He continued to ask himself what he could do better to lead this team to the Super Bowl."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany Mahomes then said that she is very proud of him because she was the one who saw how hard Patrick Mahomes worked behind the scenes. Calling him fully deserving of his latest ring, she also said,

"I saw so much behind the scenes that I will forever be in awe of you as a person and a football player! You my guy deserved this!!! I love you and am always and forever proud of you❤️"

Brittany chronicles Patrick Mahomes belief to win the Super Bowl for the Chiefs in Vegas

While many had doubts whether the Chiefs could win the Super Bowl again, especially after they finished third overall in the AFC standings. But Patrick Mahomes never had any doubts.

He wrote to his wife Brittany after wrapping up the their spot atop the AFC West in a win against the Cincinnati Bengals, saying that he planned to go and win the championship. Then after he won the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens, he pledged to win it all in a text to Brittany.

Even though the odds were firmly stacked against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, he never doubted himself. They beat the second seed in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills led by an excellent Josh Allen, away from home. They then followed up the conference championship against AFC top seed Baltimore Ravens on the road. And finally, they defeated the top seed in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, to capture the second successive Super Bowl with the Chiefs, and his third overall.