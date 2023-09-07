IN PHOTOS: Rachel Bush is hyped up for Jordan Poyer's football season after lavish summer vacay

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and his wife, Rachel Bush, documented their offseason travels on their social media accounts. After the Bills safety returned to Orchard Park, Bush continued her summer vacation.

The model and skincare entrepreneur has documented her trips to Vitznau in Switzerland, Mykonos in Greece and most recently the Greek island of Zakynthos. Rachel Bush has documented her dinners, swimming sessions and outfits along the way.

Rachel Bush appears to be spending the vacation with some of her closest friends. Before NFL training camp opened, Bush, Jordan Poyer and their daughter spent time in Hawaii and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the offseason.

How long has Jordan Poyer played for the Buffalo Bills?

Safety Jordan Poyer was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL draft after his career at Oregon State. Although he signed a four-year deal with the team, his tenure with the Eagles was short-lived. He started the season as a backup safety and spent time on special teams. In mid-October, the team released him with no further details.

The Cleveland Browns picked up Jordan Poyer off waivers. He eventually became the starting safety for the Browns and played with Cleveland through the 2016 NFL season.

As a free agent in 2017, the now-32-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, worth $13 million. In March 2020, the Bills signed him to a two-year contract extension worth about $19.5 million.

This is the final year of the contract, and the Bills are reportedly interested in re-signing their safety during the offseason. He now enters his seventh season with the Bills.

In the previous six seasons with the team, Poyer started 91 games and totaled 22 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries 408 solo tackles and 582 combined tackles. He also has 10 sacks in that time.

As a key piece of the Bills' secondary, Poyer takes the pressure to opposing defenses, something the team relies upon.

With the rising value of contracts for defensive players, the Bills will no doubt have to pay top dollar to retain their safety.