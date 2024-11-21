In Photos: Raheem Mostert's wife Devon pulls off elaborate Christmas decor for 'her babies'

With the holiday season quickly approaching, Raheem Mostert's wife Devon decorated their home. Devon Mostert shared photos on Instagram of her creating an outdoor Christmas display which she said was for her three sons.

The first video she posted on her Instagram story was a time-lapse of her building three reindeer for their yard. At first, just the three boxes of parts can be seen in her driveway.

"Today's Project Literally anything to make my babies smile," Devon captioned.

The first photo before the reindeer were built. (image credit: instagram/devonmostert)

The mother-of-three then showed the finished product, three reindeer "flying" in the dark.

"Obsessed is an understatement," Devon wrote.

A look at the reindeer once they were built (image credit: instagram/devonmostert)

Devon Mostert then added one final look at the reindeer and joked that she needed six more to complete the pack that led Santa's sleigh.

"We now need Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet and Cupid. I love them," Devon captioned.

Devon Mostert's final photo on her Instagram Story (image credit: instagram/devonmostert)

Raheem Mostert showed being a father came first after win over Rams

Raheem Mostert may be a veteran running back for the Miami Dolphins, but when he's away from the field, his life revolves around his three sons. After the Dolphins pulled off a 23-15 win over the LA Rams in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium, he made sure he did not miss seeing his children the next morning.

According to his wife Devon Mostert, he arrived back home after the cross-country trip and immediately jumped into "dad mode." She wrote in a post on her Instagram Story that he went with her to drop their children off at school while still wearing his gameday outfit from the previous day.

"When daddy flies back from his game in LA, walks in while I'm packing lunches at 6:30 am, proceeds to help and insists on taking the boys to school with me??? We get out of the car and I'm like. 'Heem, you're still in your game day fit.' Dead. BEST. DAD. EVER," Devon Mostert captioned.

The couple shares photos of their sons Gunnar, Neeko and Myles on Instagram frequently, including snaps of them sporting Dolphins jerseys on gameday.

Raheem Mostert and the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots.

