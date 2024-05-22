In Photos: Rob Gronkowski joins girlfriend Camille Kostek in celebrating SI Swimsuit's 60th anniversary

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek celebrated SI Swimsuit's 60th anniversary in New York last week. Kostek, who was on the cover page of the magazine, celebrated her accomplishment with her boyfriend.

The SI model shared some snapshots on Instagram from the celebrations last week featuring Gronkowski. The couple could be seen posing in front of SI Swimsuit's 2019 issue, with Kostek on the cover page.

"Night one celebrating 60 years of @si_swimsuit," Kostek captioned the post.

This year's SI Swimsuit issue was special for Kostek. Talking about the same in an interview with ET at the launch party in NYC last week, Kostek said:

“It’s really special. I’m still in my reflection period of it all, like settling in. Launch week is always very exciting.”

Kostek also highlighted how the publication’s 50th-anniversary issue boosted her confidence in pursuing a career in modeling 10 years ago.

“It was always like a farfetched dream," she said. "But that was 10 years ago in 2014 when I was like, ‘I want to make this happen. I want to make this come to life.”

Camille Kostek talked about Rob Gronkowski's "dream job" during SI Swimsuit's launch party

During SI Swimsuit's launch party, Camille Kostek didn't just reflect on her experience working with the publication but also highlighted an interesting detail about her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski. Speaking to ET, Kostek explained how Tom Bardy's Netflix roast was Gronkowski's "dream job."

"It was like a dream job for him," Kostek said. "To just rip on all of his teammates and just be a class clown for everybody to watch. He is still laughing to this day reminiscing on the jokes. I think I memorized the roast now."

Talking about the Tom Brady roast, Kostek elaborated on Gronkowski's nervousness before the show. Just a day before the roast, the two landed in the city from her sister's wedding in the Virgin Islands. However, everything went great for Gronkowski and Kostek.