IN PHOTOS: Rob Gronkowski playfully compares Camille Kostek's new look to Pamela Anderson

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are the 'it' couple in the NFL. The two have been together for over a decade now, but theirs always feels like a new romance. Recently, when the swimsuit model was getting ready to attend an event, Gronk compared her to one of the important icons of the 90s, Pamela Anderson.

Kostek was seen getting her hair styled by her stylist. She decided to post the final outcome, which was an up-do with strands of hair left out in the front. Her outfit was a pastel pink dress with magenta flowers printed on it.

While she was recording the video, she pointed the camera toward Gronk, who said:

"Hey, Pam"

Rob implied that his girlfriend looked like the 'Baywatch' actress. Then, she coyly laughed at his comparison and moved on to pose for the rest of the videos and selfies.

Camille Kostek has been busy this week, as she recently walked the Jovani runway for New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8. Kostek dazzled in a shiny light blue outfit with feather details on the sleeves and pants' bottoms.

She shared her amazing look on Instagram a few days after the show. In her post, she included a photo in front of a clothes rack, a mirror selfie and a picture in a red pantsuit on the red carpet. Kostek also gave a sneak peek of her getting ready and shared a few more selfies.

Camille Kostek recently attended the Victoria's Secret fashion event

Kostek is a well-known name in the world of swimsuit modeling. She has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue six times. No other model has graced the cover this many times, hence making her an SI veteran. Recently, the 31-year-old attended the fashion event of the lingerie giant, Victoria's Secret.

She uploaded a get-ready-with-me style video on her TikTok account.

Kostek is a multi-talented person, as apart from modeling, she's an actress who has starred in movies like Classmates. She is also the host of NBC's Dancing With Myself. Fans on the internet love seeing her work and support her through her many interesting projects.