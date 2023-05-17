IN PHOTOS: Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek in bikini for her sixth SI Swimsuit photoshoot

Camille Kostek, a familiar face for Sports Illustrated, is back with another swimsuit photoshoot for the brand. Working her way up as a model, Kostek made her debut with SI Swimsuit from the Swim Search program.

Appearing on the cover in 2019, Kostek's 2023 photoshoot marks her sixth straight appearance for the brand. Of course, Kostek has also worked as a New England Patriots cheerleader before, also appearing on shows like Wipeout and Dancing With Myself.

Photographed by James Macari, the team reportedly flew to the Dominican Republic for the perfect photoshoot.

Image Credit: swimsuit.si.com

Kostek modeled a handful of pieces, which were shared by SI later on.

Image Credit: swimsuit.si.com

While the photoshoot was shot in another country, Kostek made sure to share moments from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Press Day online.

It seemed to be a fun event for Kostek, who made sure to enjoy her day thoroughly.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's official IG (@camillekostek)

A few weeks ago in April, Kostek even teased her new photoshoot with fans on Instagram. While she only shared a few details, it was enough for fans to expect a stunning photoshoot from the model.

Before her 2023 photos dropped, Kostek even shared her 2022 snaps on IG:

"I felt like I was living out a movie scene shooting on this boat in the middle of the Virgin Islands," she wrote.

Camille Kostek and Christen Harper throw the first pitch at a Mets game

For years, SI models have been throwing first pitches at MLB games. This year, Camille Kostek showed up with Christen Harper, who is also a SI model. Interestingly, both Kostek and Christen are dating NFL players, Rob Gronkowski and Jared Goff, respectively.

A fresh combination during a Mets game, the girls seemed to enjoy the new activity on the field. Sharing a few images and clips from the day, Kostek even claimed to do first-pitch stretches to get it right.

Kostek before throwing the first pitch for the Mets. Image Credit: Camille Kostek's IG (@camillekostek)

That being said, fans seemed to love Kostek and Harper more than their own players. With the Mets struggling to start their season on a high note, fans are eager for the Mets to sign Kostek and Harper instead.

"If they can bat, sign them up. Mets need help," one fan wrote.

With Kostek appearing on SI Swimsuit for multiple years, one can expect more Mets appearances and first throws from the model.

