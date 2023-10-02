IN PHOTOS: Rob Gronkowski tags along with Camille Kostek for their 'first' Sunday stroll in Central Park

Rob Gronkowski and his longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, were out and about in New York. The couple took a relaxing stroll on Sunday in the famous Central Park.

Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have been busy raising money for charities by taking a chilling dip in ice water. They took a break from their activities and decided to spend some time together along with their dog, Ralphie.

Kostek uploaded numerous pictures and videos to her Instagram account and shared them with her fans. She let them know that it was their first time visiting Central Park.

"Took my boys to Central Park for the first time."

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Story

The model wore a white top and a baseball cap, while the former NFL tight end opted to wear a grey hoodie and black shorts.

The two were in New York to appear for interviews, as they have launched a foundation that will work for and support many charities.

Rob Gronkowski and GF Camille Kostek launched "Voomerang" to help charities

The four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski and the veteran Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek have co-founded Voomerang, a new digital sweepstakes platform aimed at helping charities reach new audiences.

The platform partners with celebrities to raise awareness for charities and offers participants the chance to win luxury prizes like sports cars and dream vacations through digital sweepstakes. Winners not only receive prizes for themselves but also for a friend, promoting the platform's motto of "The Good Comes Back™."

Voomerang aims to make charity education more engaging and entertaining by providing exciting celebrity content and compelling videos highlighting the featured charities and their mission. It also financially contributes to each featured charity, regardless of the number of tickets sold. Voomerang's ultimate goal is to revolutionize how non-profits reach critical new audiences and become the industry's most fun, transparent, and trustworthy platform.