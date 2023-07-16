IN PHOTOS: Roger Goodell, Robert Kraft spotted at Jay-Z’s celeb-studded event

Roger Goodell and Robert Kraft were present at Jay-Z's star studded event in New York. The NFL Commissioner and the New England Patriots were among the many A-listers to attend the 20th anniversary of the Shawn Carter Foundation.

The foundation was established in 2003. It advocates and finds opportunities for underprivileged children in education. Reaching a milestone like being being in operation is indeed a huge achievement.

Robert Kraft was there with his wife Dana Blumberg. They were spotted with Michael Rubin, who very recently hosted his own fourth-of-July bash at his spot at Hamptons. He posted pictures of them together. In another picture, he was seen hanging out Jay-Z and Roger Goodell. The NFL commissioner's office is in New York, so it was not a long trip for him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jay-Z's connection to NFL, Roger Goodell and Robert Kraft

Jay-Z has been initimately involved with the NFL since he began his partnership to produce the Super Bowl halftime show since 2019. The partnership has brought huge names and big success to the league.

But things were not so simple. Back in 2017, after Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest against police brutality, the league was confronting giving players more representation, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair had compared the situation to "inmates running the prison." The entertainment mogul had admonished those comments and was part of many black entertainers refusing to be associated with the league.

Who helped change his mind was Robert Kraft. The New England Patriots owner said that, instead of protesting, they needed help from the him,

“The NFL isn’t picking up on these social issues. We need your help.”

It opened the door for him to get involved and speak to the league and engage into a tie-up for the Super Bowl through Roc Nation, his entertainment agency. The pull this has had is clear. Rihanna, who earlier refused to perform in the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, reversed course and performed in the last edition.

Roger Goodell, who as the NFL's commissioner, would have interacted with Jay-Z as part of their business collaboration around the Super Bowl, also moved the league towards understanding these issues more. Especially in the light of George Floyd's murder, Roger Goodell affirmed that 'Black Lives Matter' to the league.

NFL @NFL We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange

So, it was not a surprise to see these two figures associated with the NFL be present at the party. Roger Goodell as the commissioner has a direct business relation to Jay-Z and Robert Kraft is why there is a relationship in the first place.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault