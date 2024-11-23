IN PHOTOS: Rome Odunze's girlfriend Alannah Davidson teases about 'distracting' Bears WR from sidelines 

Chicago Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze's girlfriend, Alannah Davidson, had some fun on Instagram with her antics. Posting a stylish photo of herself from Week 8 on Instagram on Friday, Davidson cheekily teased Odunze about "distracting" him on the field.

“From Week 8 of me trying to distract Rome Odunze at his day job,” Davidson captioned the post.

In the pictures, Alannah happily flaunted a black "BEARS" sweatshirt along with sheer stockings and sleek black boots. In the backdrop of the picture was a partially filled stadium from a lively NFL game day.

Clearly enjoying the lighthearted banter, Odunze joined the fun in the comments section.

“How am I supposed to work in these conditions,” he commented.

Odunze commented on his girlfriend Alannah Davidson's IG Post. (Source: Via Instagram/ @alannah_davidson)

The witty response received 48 likes from NFL fans.

Naturally, Alannah's IG family was intrigued and swarmed the comment section with their reactions.

"This is the content we were waiting for," one fan commented.

"Distracting in style!! 🫡 ❤️," another fan said.

"The Bears stadium is your runway I love this," one fan said.

Fan Reactions on Alannah Davidson's IG Post. (Source: Via Instagram/ @Alannah Davidson)

Looking back, in Week 8, the Chicago Bears lost 18-15 to the Washington Commanders. Currently, the Bears sit at the bottom of the NFC North with a 4-6 record.

Rome Odunze and Alannah Davidson: Relationship Timeline

Rome Odunze and Alannah Davidson met each other when the rookie WR was in his sophomore year, while studying at the University of Washington. To be precise, they started dating in March 2021.

While Odunze played NCAA football, Alannah pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics. Ever since the young couple got into a relationship, Alannah has been Odunze's solid cheerleader.

In March 2024, a month before Odunze got drafted, the couple celebrated their three-year anniversary with an Instagram Post.

"Year three recap," read the caption.

Currently, Alannah is a freelance Film Photographer and lives in Chicago, Illinois.

