IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson and Ciara celebrate Denver Nuggets’ NBA Championship victory

Ciara and her NFL quarterback husband Russell Wilson celebrated loudly when the Denver Nuggets clinched their first championship in franchise history.

In a hard-fought Game 5, the Denver Nuggets achieved the ultimate goal by winning their first NBA championship. Nikola Jokić played an important role in this victory, solidifying his status as an exceptional player. In spite of facing foul trouble and a resilient Miami Heat team, Jokić showcased his skills with 28 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists.

To witness this historic win, the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos and his Grammy-winning popstar wife, Ciara, were present. Along with the current signal-caller of the Broncos, former Broncos QB Peyton Manning was also in attendance.

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

The singer/songwriter shared a video of the game on her official Instagram account. In the video, the ‘Level Up’ singer showed her husband and their three children in the Ball Arena. The Wilsons celebrated the Nuggets’ first-ever victory. She captioned the video:

"What a Historic and Magical night to witness with our family! Congratulations @Nuggets! Well deserved!"

Fans will hope that Russell Wilson can replicate the same level of determination and success shown by the Denver Nuggets in their quest for victory. The Denver Broncos had a challenging season in 2022, and supporters will be eager to see Wilson lead the team to better results in the upcoming season.

Ciara is the biggest supporter of her husband

After an unimpressive season with the Broncos, there were a lot of doubts surrounding Russell Wilson and his ability to perform well in the future. However, after the team brought Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton to the team, fans found new hope.

When the season ended, the former Super Bowl-winning QB's wife looked back on it and called it a "rollercoaster ride like no other." The Broncos ended the season with a record of 5-12. Despite not being able to win the hearts of the Broncos fans, Wilson received several compliments from his wife, who praised him for handling the losses very well.

Ciara wrote in one of her Instagram posts:

"I don’t know exactly where to start with what I want to say, as this season has been a rollercoaster ride like no other… I’ve watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all! Your faith, belief, and confidence never wavered! I heard a lot of things people said you’re not, but what I do know is a Winner is someone that gets back up when they’re knocked down, someone who doesn’t stop believing."

This shows that Ciara is always by her husband's side and will eagerly wait to see what will unfold for the Broncos in the upcoming season.

