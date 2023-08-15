IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson, Ciara drop pregnancy shoot in Broncos-themed merch

Russell Wilson and Ciara are ready for both the 2023 season and the singer's pregnancy.

Ciara and Wilson confirmed the news as the NFL preseason began. Forever the supportive husband, Wilson decided to share a photo shoot, this time with his family in Denver Broncos-themed merch.

In fact, the photos shared by the QB were all clicked on the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Russell Wilson's official Instagram (@dangerusswilson)

In white or orange, the family posed alongside Wilson, who was sporting his Broncos gear. The couple posed together, the QB happily placing a hand on Ciara's baby bump.

"The Wilson 5 (+1). 2023 Training Camp - Year 12," Wilson wrote in his caption.

Followers and fans celebrated with the soon-to-be family of five, referring to Wilson as the ideal husband. Some even noted that their second son, Win Harrison, was growing up too fast.

Their daughter, Sienna Princess, is six years old. Future Zahir, their oldest, is nine. Born to Ciara and her ex, Future, Wilson has been raising Future Jr. with the 37-year-old singer.

In another post, Wilson shared a few shots of him spending time with the children:

Image Credit: Russell Wilson's official Instagram account (@dangerusswilson)

"Grateful for every moment 🙏🏾," Russell Wilson wrote.

Russell Wilson and Ciara made a grand pregnancy reveal

Ciara and Wilson's pregnancy reveal was just as grand as you would expect from the celebrity couple.

Rightfully emotional, Ciara showed off her baby bump on social media. Excited about the new addition to their family, Ciara even said a few sweet words for Wilson:

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart, I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️"

Wilson, cheering on his partner, dropped a comment:

"Love you momma #HowWeRoll 🖤🖤🖤"

With the NFL season here along with new music from Ciara, one can only expect more content from the Wilsons.

Russell Wilson's preseason start has fans worried about the Denver Broncos' future

While fans are celebrating Wilson's posts about his family, there's a concern about the Broncos' 2023 season. With a disappointing 2022 season, Wilson had to bring home a win and a strong start this time.

However, as the Broncos lost 18-17 to the Arizona Cardinals, fans were quick to question the team's ability to convert a win.

That being said, the preseason is just the beginning and the Broncos are confident of a better display.