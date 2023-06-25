IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson and Ciara link up with Jerry Jeudy, Von Miller at Courtland Sutton’s wedding

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop star wife Ciara attended Courtland Sutton’s beautiful wedding.

The Denver Broncos wide receiver married his fiancée, Brea Ridgeway, in a scenic wedding. Sutton invited his teammates to celebrate his special day. The starting quarterback of the team, Wilson, and his wife made an appearance. Wilson wore a dark suit, while Ciara wore a gorgeous black, flowy dress.

Russell Wilson shared pictures from Courtland Sutton's wedding. (Image Credit: Russell Wilson's Instagram Story)

The former Super Bowl winner uploaded a series of pictures to his Instagram story as he reunited with his teammates. Sutton invited Kareem Jackson, K.J. Hamler, Malik Reed, and Albert Okwugenunam. The groom also invited his competitor, Jerry Jeudy, and Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller.

Image Credit: Russell Wilson's Instagram Story

Wilson shared a beautiful video of the candle-lit wedding dinner. The location of the wedding was near a beach with palm trees in the background. He also shared a picture of all his teammates.

Russell Wilson pulled off an impressive body transformation ahead of the season

Even though the previous season was unimpressive for Wilson and the Broncos, with the addition of Sean Payton to the team, the star quarterback will try to turn things around this season. And for him to do that, the 34-year-old realized that he should undergo a rigorous transformation.

Russell Wilson, who is currently in the process of recovering from knee surgery, shared a video on Instagram that highlighted his visibly leaner physique and showcased him engaging in a series of intense workouts.

The nine-time Pro Bowler participated in various training exercises inspired by hockey and speed skating. A specific drill involved him catching a ball while sliding back and forth on a specially designed training board. The exact amount of weight the quarterback has lost remains unknown, though.

The quarterback is ready to make the necessary adjustments and contribute to the team's success in 2023. His inaugural season was widely regarded as one of the worst in his NFL career.

He struggled throughout the season, managing a record of 4-11 before being sidelined by an injury that prevented him from playing the rest of the year. Despite these setbacks, Wilson is focused on bouncing back and making a positive impact on his team in the upcoming season.

