IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson links up with DK Metcalf, former Seahawks teammates at Tyler Lockett’s wedding

Russell Wilson attended the wedding of Tyler Lockett. On Lockett's special day, the Broncos quarterback got the chance to meet his former Seattle Seahawks teammates.

Wilson congratulated Lockett, who proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Jackson, last September. The Seattle wide receiver shared images from the day he proposed. In the pictures, fans could see Tyler kneeling in front of an illuminated sign that read, "Will you marry me?"

Fast forward to July 2023, Tyler finally tied the knot and invited his former and current Seahawks players. In the pictures shared by Russell Wilson on his Instagram Story, DK Metcalf and Lockett posed with him, as he wrote:

"Congrats King...May your marriage be Anointed Forever!"

In another picture, the groom posed with Geno Smith, KJ Wright, Cody Thompson, Cade Johnson, Bruce Irvin, etc.

Wilson and his former teammates looked glad to be together and celebrated their fellow teammates' special day.

Did Russell Wilson serve his karma for leaving Seattle?

The 2022 season was one of the most depressing ones for Wilson, who achieved new career lows in completion percentage, touchdowns, and passer ratings. Russ wanted to make a difference in Denver. Instead, he turned the Broncos supporters indifferent toward him.

While Russell Wilson struggled immensely in his first season, his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, made a surprise return to the playoffs after receiving a top-five pick from the Broncos.

Although none of the coaches and team members were saved from the blame thrown at them by their fans and analysts, many found the former Super Bowl winner was to be blamed for his underperformance.

However, Woody Paige, a Denver Gazette columnist and frequent guest on ESPN, came up with an interesting take. He believes that Wilson's struggles with his new team may have been a form of karmic reaction to his exit from the Seattle Seahawks. In other words, Wilson was doomed to fail as the starting QB for Denver last season.

"Wilson had gotten his wish to leave Seattle, and he has gotten his comeuppance in Denver."

Paige recognized that the top QB "did not provide the right stuff last year," because of which his performance declined. However, many believe that he will turn the tables with the new head coach and QB guru, Sean Payton.

