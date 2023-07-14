John Elway dishes on Sean Payton hire as Broncos look to rescue $245 million Russell Wilson investment

Is Russell Wilson due for a bounce-back season in 2023? Former Denver Broncos GM and VP of football operations John Elway thinks so.

Elway, who won two Super Bowls for the franchise as a player, served as the team's GM and VP of football operations between 2011 and 2020. Despite no longer being with the team, he's still heavily involved and follows the team.

He recently spoke to Denver7.com and thinks that newly acquired coach, Sean Payton is the right perosn to help Wilson rebound this season:

"Sean has a great feel for the QB position. He’s so knowledgeable on the offensive side. I think he knows what Russell will do to the best. Like every good football team, we have to try to run the football and run it successfully. And if we do that, it gives Russell a much better chance to be successful in the passing game."

"(Wilson) is such a positive guy. I think he’s excited about it. With what was going on last year, a lot of different things, Sean brings in so much experience. I think Russell is looking forward to that coach to put him in the best position to be successful. ... It was a tough year for him last year. But he’s positive and tough. He will bounce back, and I think he’s going to have a much better year this year."

Wilson, who has a contract value of $245 million, struggled last season and had the worst season of his career, going 4-11 as the starting quarterback. He threw only 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and settled for career lows in completion percentage and passer rating.

There's a lot of confidence in Russell Wilson, says Jerry Jeudy

Russell Wilson and Jerry Duedy during Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

John Elway isn't the only Bronco who reckons Russell Wilson could sizzle in the upcoming season. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy backed up Wilson by saying that Russ is due for a big season in 2023:

"Just his mentality. Russ is a soldier. So just the way he handles his business, the way he handles situations, I just know the type of guy he is and the stuff that he can overcome.

"In the situations like that, that don't put no fear into a man's heart. And I know that this year, he got a big year coming ahead."

DNVR Broncos @DNVR_Broncos Jerry Jeudy thinks Russell Wilson is ready for a bounceback season

Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler, one-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion who has thrown over 40,000 yards and 300 touchdowns. It isn't impossible for Wilson to have a bounce-back season by returning to his old self by being a top quarterback.

Do you think Russell Wilson can lead the Broncos to the playoffs this season?

