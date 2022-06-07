Jerry Jeudy injury update: Broncos star walks out of practice early

During Monday's mini camp, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left practice early due to an injury. According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Jeudy walked off the field and went inside. He appeared upset and frustrated and said that his groin was bothering him and his day was over with physical activity.

"Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy just walked off the field and went inside. He was somewhat upset, he said his groin is bothering him. Looks like he’s done for the day."

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett addressed the situation and said that the team was being precautionary.

“Just trying to be precautionary and make sure he’s good for minicamp. It happened early in practice and we have to do some more tests and see where he’s at.”

It seems as if the injury isn't serious, and Jeudy will be able to step back on the field soon.

On May 13th, Jeudy was arrested by Arapahoe County Police. According to the Arapahoe Sheriff, Jeudy was held on charge of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, which is classified as a misdemeanor. Jeudy was held on a no bond.

On May 31st, Adam Schefter tweeted that the DA in Arapahoe County has moved to dismiss all charges against Jerry Jeudy in advance of his scheduled hearing. His attorney, Harvey Steinberg, gave more information.

“After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed."

Luckily for Jeudy and the Broncos, the wide receiver won't be facing any criminal trouble, which should clear him of a suspension unless the NFL decides to do their own investigation and inflict punishment on their behalf.

Jerry Jeudy is looking to breakout in his third year in the NFL, and with Russell Wilson

Jeduy was a highly-rated prospect coming out of college. At Alabama, he recorded 159 receptions for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns in three years.

He recorded 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. In his second season in the league, Jeudy only played in 10 games, and his numbers went down. Jeudy recorded 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns.

The acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson should help elevate his game, and he's expected to be his number one target. Wilson is a big step up at the quarterback position for the Broncos from what they've had the last two years in Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater.

