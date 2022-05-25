Former Broncos player involved in viral airport brawl video speaks out on incident

Former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley was involved in a brawl with a United Airlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday. The current CFL player was arrested following the incident.

In the viral video posted online, it appears that Langley was slapped first. In the moments that followed, both threw punches but Langley ultimately knocked the employee back into the check-in station, causing his face to become seriously bloodied.

Before throwing some devastating blows to the employee's face, Langley said:

"You saw that sh**?"

Langley's attorney, Alan Jackson, believes that the former Denver Bronco is the real victim and shared the player's perspective on the incident.

Jackson told TMZ Sports:

"Brendan Langley was minding his business walking through the airport with his bags when he was accosted by a United Airlines employee who claimed to 'run the airport'."

He went on:

"When Brendan tried to ignore him, the assailant followed and harassed Brendan, calling him a 'd***' and a 'p***y' and challenging him to fight."

Jackson added that his client responded in fear of physical harm and acted in self-defense:

"Footage from the airport security cameras establishes without question that Brendan was in reasonable fear of physical harm, and reasonably and lawfully defended himself. We do not expect charges to be filed against Brendan."

Langley was the only person arrested, but the United Airlines worker was fired almost immediately after the video surfaced over social media. The airline released a statement regarding the issue:

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter.”

Former Broncos CB Brendan Langley suspended from the Calgary Stampedes

The 27-year-old was a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft and played just two seasons for the Broncos, totalling 16 games and registering just three tackles. Langley later made a position switch to wide receiver, but he was released by the team prior to the start of the 2019.

On January 1, 2020, Langley was signed to the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad. His practice squad contract with the team expired on January 20, 2020 and that ended his NFL career.

On February 28, 2022, Langley was signed by Calgary Stampeders for a tryout at training camp in May.

The Stampeders have suspended the player indefinitely following the incident.

