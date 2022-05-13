What did Jerry Jeudy do? Broncos WR arrested by Arapahoe County police

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy found himself in trouble today. Jeudy was arrested earlier today by Araphoe County police.

Jeudy has not yet been formally booked and he did not know the charges at the moment. John Bartman with ACSO confirms Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy is in custody. Deputies arrested him between 1130 am and 1230pm today.

Deputies arrested him between 11:30 am and 12:30pm today.

Jeudy has not been formally booked. He will be held until he appears in court.

According to the Araphoe Sheriff, Jeudy is being held on charge of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, which is classified as a misdemeanor. Jeudy is on a no bond hold.

Jeudy is being held on charges of second degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold.

Jeudy was drafted in the first-round of the 2020 NFL draft. Denver used the 15th-overall pick to select the standout wide receiver at Alabama.

He played three seasons in college and appeared in 42 games. In his college career, he's totaled 159 receptions, 2,742 yards, and 26 touchdown receptions.

As a rookie, he recorded 52 receptions for 856 yards and 3 touchdowns. In his second season in the league, Jeudy only played in 10 games and his numbers went down. Jeudy recorded 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns.

The third-year wideout is expected to have a breakout season this year if fully healthy. The acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson should help elevate his game and he's expected to be his number one target.

Will the NFL suspend Jerry Jeudy?

Jeudy was arrested this afternoon and while no disciplinary action has been announced, the wide receiver could be suspended if he's found to be in violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The NFL will investigate the matter and could suspend Jeudy, even if he walks away without any punishment from the law.

The NFL suspended Elliott for the first six games of the 2017 season for violating the personal conduct policy.

His suspension stemmed from accusations of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend on five occasions in 2016. Although he was found not guilty, the NFL decided to suspend him after their year-long investigation.

