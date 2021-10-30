Will Jerry Jeudy play in Week 8 against Washington? Latest update on Broncos WR 

After a blazing 3-0 start to the 2021 season, the Denver Broncos have fallen into a slump, dropping their last four straight games.

The Broncos have moved through much of the season without emerging star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy due to an ankle injury that he suffered in the season opener. However, the Alabama product is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Broncos could get a big boost in Week 8 with the potential return of Jerry Jeudy

"I feel good," said Jeudy, who had six receptions for 72 yards in just 31 snaps in the opener via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. "I'm excited to finally get back on the field."

Jeudy has been practicing for the last two weeks since returning from the injured reserve. His return brings back a big weapon to the passing game that the team has lacked for much of this season.

In Jeudy’s absence, starter Teddy Bridgewater has leaned on Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick as the primary options in the passing game. Sutton is off to a strong start as he has a team-best 37 receptions for 525 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He’s on pace to record 1,232 receiving yards on 87 catches with five touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Patrick has notched 27 receptions for 360 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Jeudy will quickly step in as the other top receiver alongside Sutton. His presence gives the team a big-play option that they can lean on to push the offense forward.

In his rookie campaign, he demonstrated his big-play ability, averaging 16.5 yards per reception while totaling 856 receiving yards on 52 receptions and three touchdowns. Jeudy holds the ability to stretch the field with his speed.

He brings another element to the table that should help balance the offense out as the team has struggled to put up points this season. The Broncos rank 24th with 20.0 points per game but have benefitted from their defense picking up the slack, ranking fourth allowing 18.4 points per contest.

Denver is hoping to find more success running the ball as the team ranks 19th, averaging 106.6 rushing yards per game. The duo of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Wiliams have provided stability, but not enough production to take more pressure off Bridgewater.

The Broncos have a favorable matchup ahead, as Washington ranks third-worst in total yards allowed and gives up a league-worst 30.0 points per contest. All that spells a strong bounce-back outing for Denver to get back on the right track.

