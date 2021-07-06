CeeDee Lamb vs. Jerry Jeudy: Which WR will have a better second year?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy were always likely to be in competition after being drafted within two places of each other in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The young wide receivers head into their second season looking to build on the momentum accrued during their rookie campaigns. Both had solid debut years in the NFL but neither took the league by storm.

As training camp and pre-season approaches, here's a look at which of the two second-year wide receivers will have a better sophomore performance.

CeeDee Lamb's 2020 NFL season

The six-foot-two, 200-pound Lamb had a respectable rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys. He started 14 games for “America’s Team” and racked up 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns.

Lamb showed his versatility by also rushing for 82 yards with one touchdown and registering 236 return yards with one kickoff return touchdown.

The rookie wideout had to deal with starting quarterback Dak Prescott being injured in Week 5. Andy Dalton, Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci all featured at quarterback for the Cowboys during the 2020 NFL season.

Jerry Jeudy's 2020 NFL season

The number 15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy did his best during his rookie season. Like his fellow rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb, Jeudy had to deal with a flurry of changes at quarterback.

Broncos starting QB Drew Lock was injured in Week 2 and was replaced by Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskell in various games in 2020. Jerry Jeudy still tallied 856 yards receiving on 52 receptions with three touchdowns.

Which receiver will break out in 2021?

Looking at the two second-year wide receivers, it seems obvious which one is primed to have the better 2021 NFL season. It has less to do with the players themselves and more to do with who will be throwing them the pigskin this season.

CeeDee Lamb has star quarterback Dak Prescott back under center and is set for a big second year in the NFL. Jerry Jeudy, on the other hand, will have either Drew Lock or veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater tossing him the ball this season. The difference in talent is stark.

Not only does Lamb have a superior quarterback in Dallas, but he also has better playmakers around him on the gridiron. Running back Ezekiel Elliot and wide receiver Amari Cooper are proven stars in the NFL, stellar talents who will help take some of the defense's attention away from Lamb.

Meanwhile, Jeudy has the inconsistent Melvin Gordon and a solid receiver in Courtland Sutton alongside him. 2021 looks set to be another season where CeeDee Lamb outshines the player drafted two places ahead of him in the 2020 NFL Draft.

