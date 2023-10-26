IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson makes Ciara's birthday extra special with surprise date

Russell Wilson has always shown how much he respects and loves his wife, Ciara. The Denver Broncos QB and the Grammy Award-winning singer have celebrated every milestone in a grand way. Hence, Wilson wasn't going to miss making his wife special on her birthday.

The 34-year-old showed the world that he doesn't play around when it comes to making his wife feel like the "happiest girl in the world." Russell Wilson did the most as he rented out the whole Waffle House for her birthday.

In an "epic" video shared by her, she said:

“This is like next level. My honey knows how much I love Waffle House, so he rented out the whole Waffle House and I am the happiest girl in the world.”

The two posed with menus and looked happy with each other. Instead of blowing candles on a traditional cake, the star QB presented his wife with a stack of glazed donuts.

The caption of the post was:

“Waffle & a Date…You know my heart Baby! I love you so much.”

The fans wished Ciara a happy birthday and were happy that the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner date at the Waffle House instead of a fancy restaurant.

Before renting out her favorite place to eat, he also wrote a loving birthday tribute on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my Queen, @ciara. You truly are Heaven sent, the perfect mother to our children, and God’s blessing to me as we get to do life together as Husband & Wife.”

“We are all truly BLESSED!! I’m so grateful that God put you into my life and we’ve been able to create an amazing (growing) family. God has so much in store for you this year of life and I can’t wait to see how much good will come from your presence and joy!!!”

Russell Wilson and wife donated $1 million to various charitable foundations

The NFL duo has assisted numerous foundations in raising funds for charitable purposes. Russell Wilson and his wife presented 10 checks, each worth $100,000, to various foundations, ranging from educational services to food security, health equality, and social justice.

Fans were supportive of their humble deeds and said that they found their contributions inspirational.