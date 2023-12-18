IN PHOTOS: Sabrina Ionescu "fangirling hard" for fiancé Hroniss Grasu during Raiders' demolition of Chargers

WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu is one-half of a sports power couple, as her fiancé, Hroniss Grasu, plays offensive line/special teams for the Las Vegas Raiders. Ionescu and Grasu support each other and their professional sports careers every chance they get, and this past week was no different.

Ionescu took to Instagram to show that she is Hroniss Grasu's biggest fan. The New York Liberty point guard posted a video of Thursday night's NFL game, where the Raiders dominated the LA Chargers 63-21.

"Fangirling hard for #65," Ionescu wrote on Instagram.

The two-time WNBA All-Star posted photos of her and Grasu on the sidelines during pregame warmups. Ionescu can be seen wearing a custom Raiders jersey with Grasu's number 65. She also added other images of Grasu and a video of him on special teams during the game.

Sabrina Ionescu shared photos of her attending the Raiders game on Thursday night. (via IG: sabrina_i)

Grasu was on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad prior to the matchup and was activated early on Thursday morning.

The couple went Instagram official in 2021 when the Liberty star posted a birthday message to the NFL center. They got engaged in January 2023 and plan to get married during the NFL's offseason in 2024.

How long has Sabrina Ionescu's fiance Hroniss Grasu been in the NFL?

Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu both attended the University of Oregon. Grasu played offensive line for the Ducks football team, while Ionescu starred for the Ducks on the basketball court.

After his collegiate career concluded, Grasu was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. The Northridge, Los Angeles native played three seasons with the Bears before he was released ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

Hroniss Grasu spent the 2018 NFL season playing for the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins before becoming a free agent again. He then spent most of the 2020 NFL season on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad but was activated for two games at the start of the season.

Since October 2021, he has been with the Las Vegas Raiders, splitting time between the active roster and the practice squad. While he is a center by trade, Grasu spends most of his playing time on special teams.