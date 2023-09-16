Earlier this year, the Las Vegas Raiders' Hroniss Grasu stunned NFL fans by revealing that he had become engaged to WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.

No one knows exactly when the two Romanian-descended athletes started dating, but the two finally have set a timeframe for their wedding.

Speaking to the New York Post, Ionescu said:

“The wedding will happen in the offseason. So at least that’s good. My fiancé plays football so we don’t have a whole lot of time where we’re both off."

But the couple's respective sporting schedules have meant that there has not been much progress on how the ceremony will unfold:

‘Well, um, I haven’t done any [preparations] yet. I’d say we’re both a little busy. I’m a little bit of a procrastinator, so that there’s that."

She did tell the newspaper a week ago she had an idea of what the theme would be:

“We have an idea of what we want and how everything should look and what we’ll need. It’s still a couple months away and we’ll get everything rolling, but I haven’t had too much time to devote to that side of it just yet.”

Who is Hroniss Grasu? Career of Sabrina Ionescu's future husband explained

While Sabrina Ionescu is hailed as a superstar in the making, Hroniss Grasu has maintained a somewhat lower profile throughout his playing career.

Grasu began his football career in Los Angeles, where he was named an All-State offensive lineman in high school with Crespi Carmelite. Wanting to stay on the West Coast for college, he committed to Oregon and immediately became the Ducks' starting center, most notably snapping to and blocking for Heisman winner Marcus Mariota.

Throughout his collegiate career, he made the All-American team twice and the All-Pac-12 team thrice and was also a finalist for the Rimington Trophy (best college center).

Grasu was drafted No. 71 by the Chicago Bears in 2015, where he reunited with fellow former Oregon Duck Kyle Long. He was then released before the 2018 season began.

He would land up with the Baltimore Ravens next, playing three games before being released once again. In December, he joined the Miami Dolphins but did not play a game.

In 2019, Grasu joined the Tennessee Titans, reuniting with Mariota. He managed to make it until December, when he was released, and then reclaimed by the Ravens. After that season ended, he joined the San Francisco 49ers.

Grasu was first signed by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and has been on and off the practice squad ever since for three seasons and counting – his longest stint with one team since the Bears.