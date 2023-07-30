IN PHOTOS: Shannon Sharpe celebrates Terence Crawford’s dominant win over Errol Spence Jr. ahead of rumored ESPN move

As Terence Crawford pulverized Errol Spence Jr., Shannon Sharpe was in attendance to see the action unfold. The former NFL great is currently in the midst of a hiatus from broadcasting after leaving 'Undisputed', and he seems to be making a great time out of it.

He has been out an about talking to potential employers but he has not let commercial negotiations get in the way of his well-earned enjoyment. He posted after the match congratulating Terence Crawford on the win over Errol Spence and posed with the belt to see how it feels. He wrote,

"Tonight’s Fight was a showdown! Big props to both teams for putting on a clean show. Congrats [Terence Crawford] on your WIN! I see how it feel to hold the belt!!!"

Where's Shannon Sharpe off to next after Terence Crawford x Errol Spence Jr. fight?

Shannon Sharpe has been enjoying his time off. He previously let the world know that he was enjoying his morning workouts, late breakfast and did not miss having to wear a suit every morning. However, he simultaneously confirmed that he will back on mornings on TV soon.

It's a clear indication that things are coming together for him at other networks after leaving FS1 and it is not a huge surprise given how popular he is with the audience. One of the options that has been floated has been bringing him to ESPN.

Apparently there have been talks between the network and the former Super Bowl champion. ESPN laid off many workers in its clearout this year but they are paying to bring in big personalities like Pat McAfee to drive revenue instead. So, Shannon Sharpe might be a good fit for them, especially in a format like 'First Take'.

However, if he were to take that step, he would still play a second fiddle to Stephen A. Smith. After tangling with Skip Bayless for all these years, maybe he wants to take a different direction. He reportedly has been approached by FanDuel as well to take his show to replace Pat McAfee there and that might give him more independence, should he want it, especially with his Club Shay Shay podcast.

It seems quite clear that Shannon Sharpe is not lacking for offers and he will be there on our screens before the next NFL season begins. Until that time, he has every reason to sit back, relax and watch Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. provide great sporting entertainment.