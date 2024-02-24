IN PHOTOS: Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens jet off to exotic offseason vacay

Before their schedules got busier, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens flew to Hawaii for a quick getaway. It’s not just any other vacation because they attended the wedding of NFL linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and former University of Georgia women’s soccer player Keely Amelia Cartrett.

Biles shared more photos about the wedding and vacation via Instagram stories.

Simone Biles shared updates about her recent Hawaii trip with her husband, Jonathan Owens.

While Grugier-Hill is already with the Carolina Panthers, he and Owens were teammates with the Houston Texans from 2021 to 2022. Owens arrived in Houston two seasons earlier after getting promoted from the active roster.

Meanwhile, Grugier-Hill joined the Texans as a free agent in 2021. He signed another one-year deal before joining the Panthers last season.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are just two guests at Cartrett and Grugier-Hill’s wedding in Aloha State. Biles shared a photo of the serene location and their wedding invitation.

While he went to Hawaii for his dear friend’s blessed union, Owens’ next NFL destination remains unclear. His one-year, $1 million contract with the Green Bay Packers will expire on March 13, the first day of the 2024 league year.

However, as a free agent, he is available for contract negotiations beginning March 11, 2024. He may have considerable negotiating leverage after ending the 2023 season with 84 tackles, three passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 17 games. He also had his first NFL touchdown off a fumble recovery in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions.

Owens has 227 tackles, eight passes defended, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and an interception in 48 career games.

Simone Biles is hoping to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics

While her husband is looking for his next NFL contract, Simone Biles has expressed her desire to potentially compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. However, her participation in what would be her third Olympic run isn’t set in stone yet.

In an interview with Vanity Fair’s Leah Faye Cooper, Biles said she won’t feel dejected if the opportunity to represent the United States in the quadrennial competition doesn’t happen.

Biles withdrew from some competitions at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after experiencing the "twisties," or the inability to repeat gymnastics twists she picked up over time. Despite that, she won a silver medal in the team event and a bronze medal in the balance beam.

After Tokyo, Simone Biles took a two-year sabbatical to focus on her mental health. She returned to organized competition at the 2023 U.S. Classic last June and competed at the subsequent World Championships, winning four gold medals.

Biles is widely regarded as the best gymnast of all time, with four Olympic medals and 23 World Championship gold medals. She won all four Olympic golds at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Games.