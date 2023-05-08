IN PHOTOS: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie knot once again during lavish destination wedding in Cabo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are now a public couple. Last month, the Olympic champion gymnast and NFL safety met at a court in Houston, Texas to legalize their union. However, they recently threw a second ceremony at Cabo San Lucas, which was more extravagant, with family and friends in attendance.

Biles looked stunning in her white floral gown, while Owens also looked sharp in his beige tuxedo and matching bowtie:

NFL safety Jonathan Owens exchanges vows with Simone Biles (via Page Six/Backgrid)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Their bridesmaids and groomsmen, which included Biles' fellow gymnasts like Aly Raisman, also looked their best with mostly beige and green formal wear:

Owens and Biles with their guests (via Page Six/Backgrid)

When did Jonathan Owens start dating Simone Biles?

As for when Biles and Owens started dating, it's unclear. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Biles revealed that she initiated the relationship by reaching out to Owens in his chats:

'He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him, and I was like, "Oh, he’s pretty cute," so I said "hi"…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.'

Owens, meanwhile, initially did not know that his now-wife was an Olympic champion gymnast:

'I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was.'

The two became engaged last year, and Biles and Owens posted a video and photos celebrating the milestone:

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles



I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎 WOKE UP A FIANCÉEI can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎 @jjowens_3 WOKE UP A FIANCÉE 💍💍😭I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎@jjowens_3 https://t.co/BcrWvhEE38

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles



engagement video 🦋🤍

shot by: cakewalkfilms (insta) the best part of me is youengagement video🦋🤍shot by: cakewalkfilms (insta) the best part of me is you engagement video 💍🦋🤍shot by: cakewalkfilms (insta) https://t.co/WN9uXUH9Wm

A look at Jonathan Owens' NFL career and stats

Jonathan Owens did not see significant action until last season

After going undrafted in 2018, Owens was signed by the Arizona Cardinals, but was waived after sustaining an injury. He was waived again in 2019, just as the Cardinals revealed their final roster.

He was soon picked up by the Houston Texans, but had minimal stats in his first three seasons, including a fumble recovery. However, in 2022, he fully joined the starting lineup and had his best season yet, registering 125 tackles (84 solo) and a sack. He is currently a free agent.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes