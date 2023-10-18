IN PHOTOS: Simone Biles shares progress of her $2,000,000 dream house with Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens has had a mixed 2023 so far.

On one hand, he got to marry world-renowned gymnast Simone Biles and join the Green Bay Packers, but on the other hand, he has not contributed much to football, having only seven tackles (all but one of them solo) and no numbers in all other relevant defensive categories.

But that did not stop Owens and Biles from showing off their new home (all images via the Olympic gold medalist's Instagram account):

The front of Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles' new house (still under construction)

Inside Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles' new house (still under construction)

Jonathan Owens' NFL career, explained

While obviously more people are familiar with Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens seems to be just getting started in his football career.

Back in 2018, the safety went undrafted out of Division II Missouri Western and was soon picked up by the Arizona Cardinals. However, an injury led to his waiver, and he was released the following year during final cuts.

A month later, he landed in the Houston Texans, where he would be an on-and-off presence in their practice squad. But in December 2021, he got the reward for his patience: a two-year, $1.175-million deal that would last through 2022. He would repay that faith with his first interception (video below) and fumble recovery in an upset of the Los Angeles Chargers.

After the game, he said (via Texans Wire):

“It’s unreal — I can’t describe it, honestly. I’ve been cut multiple times. I tore my ACL my first year in the NFL. And you kind of doubt yourself, but you just have to keep working. Keep stacking those days.”

"I kept faith. I kept praying. Just any team that brings me in for a tryout and it just so happened to be the Texans. I kept pushing, whatever role I was in, practice squad, whatever, you’re still on the team, keep working, keep your head down, keep playing your role.”

In 2023, shortly after his marriage to Biles, Owens joined the Green Bay Packers for an undisclosed amount. He remarked:

"I knew it was what I was supposed to do. I'm not going to say I couldn't see myself doing anything else, but I felt this is really what God wanted me to do. I was here to play football and I knew I was good enough to play."

He would eventually make the final 53-man roster.