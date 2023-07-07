In Photos: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and wife Amy enjoy dream honeymoon in Puerto Rico

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is making the best of his summer vacation. Married to Amy Paternoster in June, the couple flew to enjoy their honeymoon in Puerto Rico.

Pickett ended up sharing some memorable shots from their dream honeymoon. The couple apparently stayed at the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach Resort, the perfect getaway for the couple.

The Steelers also extended their wishes to the Picketts on Instagram.

Image Credit: Kenney Pickett's official Instagram account (@kennypickett8)

Most shots Kenny Pickett shared included the ocean, with the couple posing against the blue backdrop. The 25-year-old quarterback also shared some solo shots of his wife Amy.

Image Credit: Kenney Pickett's official Instagram account (@kennypickett8)

"Honeymoon with the Mrs. ❤️" Pickett wrote.

Amy, who seemed to love the photos, replied:

"Love of my life."

The Steelers, on their end, shared a stunning snap from their June wedding.

"Congratulations to the Picketts! 🖤💛".

The ceremony took place on June 24 at the Pleasantdale Chateau in New Jersey. A fairytale celebration, the couple shared picture-perfect snaps through their social media accounts.

Drafted in 2022, the young QB proposed to Amy in January of the same year. As per People, they zeroed in on the Jersey venue after falling in love with the Pleasantdale Chateau.

"It was a fairytale venue where your jaw drops when you walk in," Paternoster said. "So we knew we had to have it."

Their Puerto Rican honeymoon, however, was planned in advance.

Kenny Pickett always knew he was going to marry Amy

As per reports, Pickett and Amy began dating in February 2021. They waited almost a year before getting engaged in 2022. However, the University of Pittsburgh alumn always knew he was going to marry Amy:

"I knew when I first started dating Amy that I wanted to marry her," Pickett told People. "Now that the day is here, it’s really special to get to spend the rest of your life with the person that means the world to you."

Image Credit: Kenny Pickett's official Instagram account (@kennypickett8)

Amy, on her end, couldn't wait for the ceremony to take place:

"As cheesy as it sounds, I can’t wait to marry him and have that moment between us. You only get married once and go through the ceremony once, so I’m looking forward to having that moment with Kenny."

Kenny Pickett also stated that Amy makes him a 'better person.'

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, one can only expect Amy to be present and cheer for Pickett from the stands.

