IN PHOTOS: Taylor Swift rocks $10,121 outfit for dinner with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, Cara Delevingne in New York

Taylor Swift stepped out in New York with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and model Cara Delevingne to enjoy their time together and the singer looked fabulous in her chic getup. Taylor and Brittany were already in the state of New York earlier this week, having watched Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce combine to defeat the Buffalo Bills, and now they could savor it on a night out in the Big Apple.

The abiding theme looked to be black as Cara Delevingne joined Taylor Swift and her NFL BFF in sporting shades of dark and grey.

Taylor Swift's ensemble comes to a cost of $10,121 as she enjoys with Brittany Mahomes and Cara Delevingne

Taylor Swift rocked a cotton mini-dress from Maison Alaia that is listed at $1,790 and paired them with $475 Marc Jacobs Amber Boot. The most expensive thing on her, though, was the Louis Vuitton Petit Malle Bag, which goes at $7,700.

An Acadia Chain Belt rounded off the crisp look at $156.

Singer set to attend first AFC Championship game as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce target greatness