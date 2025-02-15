IN PHOTOS: Texans icon J.J. Watt celebrates 5 years of marriage with wife Kealia

Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his marriage. The Houston Texans icon tied the knot with Kealia Ohai Watt five years ago and had a son two years later.

Watt took to social media to celebrate his marriage, expressing that he feels even happier than he was when they first became husband and wife. The defensive end shared pictures from five years ago and added new ones, featuring their son and the new baby on the way.

"5 Years. Same Day. Same Spot. Somehow even happier now, which I didn’t know was possible. Happy Anniversary @KealiaOhai!" he tweeted on Saturday.

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai started dating in 2016. The former professional soccer player said "yes" to the former defensive specialist in 2019 and were married on this day in 2020, before the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family experienced significant changes over the years, especially after welcoming their son in October 2022. Watt retired after the 2022 NFL season and focused on different projects off the field. Watt and his wife became minority investors in Burnley FC in 2023 and have since closely and passionately followed the English team.

J.J. Watt now works as an NFL analyst, offering takes and insights that often make headlines.

J.J. Watt says Eagles copied Buccaneers formula to beat Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Since retiring, J.J. Watt has been more active on social media, discussing mostly NFL-related topics. Following the Philadelphia Eagles' win in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, Watt noticed a similarity between that team and the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who dominated Patrick Mahomes and his team en route to a Super Bowl win.

Watt tweeted that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio took a page of Todd Bowles' book when the Bucs helped Tom Brady win his seventh and final Super Bowl against a young Mahomes.

"Eagles didn’t blitz Chiefs one time last night. Similar to Bucs vs. KC in the 2021 Super Bowl," Watt wrote. "But it’s not as simple as 'blitz vs. no-blitz'."

Josh Sweat, Cooper DeJean and their teammates were a menace against Mahomes, who was aiming for a third consecutive Vince Lombardi trophy. The Eagles were on a different level, and Watt even said the whole defense should have gotten the MVP award.

