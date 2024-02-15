IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady celebrates February 14 with his "forever Valentines"

For Valentine’s Day, Tom Brady did not go on a date with someone who would generate headlines among publications worldwide. Instead, he spent it with his precious children, as he shared on Instagram Stories.

The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player shared four photos, including a photo of his children, Jack, Benny, and Vivi. He captioned the image:

“I ♥ My Forever Valentine’s”

Tom Brady spent time with his children during Valentine's Day

He also posted an image of his three children while expressing affection through the caption.

Tom Brady expressed his love for his three children, Jack, Benny, and Vivi.

Tom Brady had his first child, John Edward, with actress Bridget Moynahan. They dated from 2004 until 2006, and she confirmed her pregnancy when they broke up. Affectionately called Jack by his dad, John Edward was born in August 2007.

After Moynahan, Brady started dating Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen. They married on February 26, 2009, in Santa Monica, California. They welcomed their first child, Benjamin Rein or Benny, in December 2009. Three years later, Bundchen gave birth to Vivian Lake or Vivi.

In October 2022 Brady and Bundchen announced they had finalized their divorce. One of their contentions was Brady’s return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite initially announcing his retirement. Brady retired after the 2022 season, but there were rumors that the San Francisco 49ers tried to bring him in.

Brady played 24 NFL seasons and retired with the most Super Bowl victories (seven). He also holds the record for passing yards, touchdowns, and completions. Aside from seven Super Bowl victories, he is a six-time All-Pro member and a 15-time Pro Bowler.

Tom Brady will finally start his FOX Sports tenure

Brady was initially slated to join the FOX Sports booth for NFL broadcasts during the 2023 season after signing a ten-year, $375 million contract. However, he chose to defer his start and take a step back from football.

During the hiatus, he spent more time with his three children and family. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback even attended some games of his niece, Maya Brady, who played softball for UCLA.

Brady also built his business portfolio by investing in sports teams like the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and the EFL Championship’s Birmingham FC.

But with Tom Brady joining FOX, he will likely be partnered with Kevin Burkhardt in the lead tandem for their NFL coverage. That scenario will relegate Greg Olsen to their second-tier coverage during regular season games. Olsen has had his fair share of supporters who claim he’s done enough to keep the lead analyst role.