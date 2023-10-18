IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady dons $108,820 worth Rose-Gold Patek Philippe Nautilus watch at WNBA finals

Tom Brady and Mark Davis developed a business partnership in recent months, with the former quarterback acquiring a small equity in the Las Vegas Aces from the WNBA and also negotiating a small part from the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL, although the NFL might interfere with this negotiation.

With the Aces defeating the New York Liberty in a 99-82 score for the first game of the 2023 WNBA Finals, it was Tom Brady's watch that deemed attention from observers. The former quarterback wore a stylish Patek Philippe Nautilus availed in $108,820, continuing his recent runs of incredible watches, such as a vintage Rolex Daytona or a six-figure Richard Miles.

Here's what the specialized website Robb Report had to say about the watch worn by Tom Brady:

First released in 1976, the Nautilus was a truly innovative design for the time with a porthole-shaped case, octagonal bezel, horizontally embossed dial, and integrated bracelet. Forty years on, the sports watch has been artfully reimagined a myriad of times and remains one of the most coveted models in watchmaking. This particular example, Ref. 5980/1R, is distinguished by a rose-gold case, a contrasting black dial, and a screw-down crown. The watch also features a self-winding flyback chronograph, with a date aperture at 3 o’clock and a 60-minute and 12-hour monocounter at 6 o’clock. Flip it over, a gold rotor bearing the Calatrava cross and Cote de Geneve stripes can be viewed through the sapphire-crystal case back.

Why Tom Brady's plan to acquire equity at the Las Vegas Raiders might fail

Tom Brady's bid to acquire a minority stake at the Las Vegas Raiders is currently stalled due to several issues raised by the NFL with the former quarterback's bid, with the most notable being a discount price offered to Brady by the Raiders owner Mark Davis, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The same report states that there's interest around the league to allow Davis to sell a small portion of the franchise to Brady, but the deal isn't going to get ratified by the league at the current price and, barring a last-minute change, the NFL is not going to allow the sale. This doesn't change anything regarding the Las Vegas Aces sale.

At this point, it's unclear if Tom Brady and Mark Davis will enter new discussions to address the problems raised by the league before making the sale official. But NFL owners are not expected to approve the sale at this price - it's not clear how much Brady is offering for the small portion.