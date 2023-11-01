IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady dresses as Marshmello for Halloween, spends quality time with son Jack, daughter Vivian

Back when he was still an active NFL player, Tom Brady was known as a no-nonsense player who prioritized winning and his team over everything else, apparently including his family.

That thinking reached its most volatile point in 2022 when, amidst his Tampa Bay Buccaneers' struggles, the quarterback announced that he and then-wife Gisele Bundchen were divorcing, saying on an Instagram Story:

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Brady retired after the season, and since then, he has had all the time to bond with his children. On Tuesday, he posted an Instagram Story of himself and Jack and Vivian enjoying Halloween.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner and Jack donned Marshmello and Deadpool masks respectively, while Vivian portrayed a witch before changing into a sweater and sweatpants and doing a forward pass:

Tom Brady and his children's Halloween party, in pictures (image via Tom Brady's Instagram)

Could Tom Brady replace Jim Harbaugh as Michigan head coach?

Even in retirement, Tom Brady, as mentioned before, is not done being involved in football.

He has a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders; he is set to join FOX as its lead NFL analyst in 2024; and most recently rumors surfaced of the Minnesota Vikings wanting to sign him after losing Kirk Cousins for the season to a torn Achilles - the same injury that befell Aaron Rodgers in his New York Jets debut.

But there is another aspect where he is heavily linked: coaching - more specifically at his alma mater Michigan. Current helmsman Jim Harbaugh is embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal not unlike what Brady’s New England Patriots had in 2007, and speculation is that he may resign to save himself and the program.

But the legendary quarterback’s odds, according to Betonline, are +10000. By contrast, PJ Fleck, who currently leads the rival Minnesota Golden Gophers, is +500. Harbaugh staying, meanwhile, is -175.