IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady flaunts $1,350,000 Patek Philippe at Fontainebleau’s Las Vegas grand opening

Tom Brady showed off his luxury Patek Philippe watch at the Fontainebleau’s Las Vegas grand opening on Wednesday.

Brady walked the blue carpet, 16 years after the project broke ground. For the luxury resort and casino’s opening, several celebrities were in attendance as Brady showed off his fashion.

Tom Brady wore a charcoal gray three-piece suit with a polka-dot tie and black dress shoes along with the Patek Philippe watch. His 18-karat gold watch was discontinued in 2014.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 42.8 mm model watch houses a white dial with Roman numerals alongside four subsidiary dials that indicate the day, month, leap year and moon phases. The watch goes for $1.35 million.

Tom Brady's watch he wore

It was quite the look for the retired NFL quarterback, who looked stylish on the blue carpet.

What happened to Tom Brady's Raiders ownership?

After Tom Brady retired from the NFL, he agreed a deal with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis to come aboard the ownership group of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

Brady then reportedly agreed to buy roughly 10% of the Raiders from Davis for $175 million, which is not what the NFL team is worth. That made some owners put a pause on the potential deal.

Brady is still not an owner of the Raiders, and whether the deal will get finalized is uncertain.

Tom Brady criticizes current NFL players

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently made headlines as he criticized the league on his podcast.

Brady said that today's NFL has a lot of mediocrity and that the product isn't what it used to be.

“I think there’s a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL. I don’t see the excellence I saw in the past,” Brady said. “I think the coaching isn’t as good as it was, I don’t think the development is as good as it was. The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game. I just think the product, in my opinion, is less than what it has been."

"Why don’t they talk to their player about how to protect themself? We used to work on the fundamentals of those things all the time, now they’re trying to (get) regulated all the time. Offensive players need to protect themselves. It’s not up to a defensive player to protect the offensive player.”

After Brady's comment, many backed him up, while others questioned his comments.

Brady retired from the NFL following the 2022 season, winning a record seven Super Bowls, ending his career with 89,214 yards and 99 touchdowns.