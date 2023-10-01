IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady links up with Kevin Hart and Travis Scott at Topps' Hobby Rip Night

Tom Brady, the most successful quarterback in NFL history and arguably its greatest player ever, is a man of two personalities.

On the field, he was a ruthless competitor, never settling for second-best as he picked apart opposing defenses with passes and touchdows. That mentality served him well - to the tune of seven Super Bowl titles (one more than any team) and a myriad of awards and records.

However, off the field, he was and is still known to be one of the nicest men anyone can meet, with one of the best smiles ever seen. That was once again in display on Saturday.

Brady, comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Travis Scott and Fanatics CEI Michael Rubin made a guest appearance at Hobby Rip Night, an annual event sponsored by collectible card manufacturer Topps:

A history of Kevin Hart's interactions with and about Tom Brady

This is not the first Tom Brady has crossed paths with Kevin Hart, though.

In 2021, Hart put out a bold claim when the two appeared on the Draft-A-Thon live chat: the then-Buccaneer would not be a great in the comedian's eyes without winning a Super Bowl for the Detroit Lions.

Coincidentally, Brady's favorite passing target, Rob Gronkowski, had retired for the first time in 2019 to avoid being traded there - before rejoining him in Tampa. Hart said:

“Tom, everybody’s all on you with this Super Bowl hype. You want to make me a believer? Go to Detroit and win a Super Bowl. If you can do that, then I believe it. Until then, it’s a hoax. I’m not a believer. I’m not on the Brady train, and I think Tampa rigged the whole thing.”

Tom Brady replied:

“These are all of my friends on the call, so you’re not going to get a lot of support. It’s a tight family we’ve got on this call.”

The following year, Kevin Hart and former running back Stevan Ridley agreed a 40-yard race, which did not end well for the comedian - he tore an abdominal muscle:

However, why do it in the first place? Well, Ridley pointed the finger at his ex-teammate, whom he had thought Hart could emulate by being at his physical peak well into his 40s.