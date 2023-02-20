IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady provides update on ski trip during vacation with 'speed demons' 

Tom Brady has been retired for just about three weeks now and the former quarterback has ditched the obligatory beach locale for one in the mountains. The newly retired quarterback took a moment to update his Instagram with videos and photos.

He posted three stories. One story featured a video clip of his children riding a sled down a hill with the quarterback cheering them on. He added two captions to the video. One was, "Always cheering on their brother!" The other was, "boys will be boys."

Will Tom Brady make an appearance during the 2023 NFL season?

The next story was a selfie in a dark room that could be the lodge, but it is unconfirmed. Lastly, he posted a picture of the kids from the first video, calling them "speed-demons."

No. 12 cheers on his kids as they sled - Courtesy of Tom Brady in Instagram

No. 12 records kids sledding - Courtesy of Tom Brady on Instagram

No. 12 watches kids finish sled run - Courtesy of QB on Instagram

No. 12 takes selfie likely at ski lodge - Courtesy of QB on Instagram

No. 12 reveals new nickname for kids on ski trip - Courtesy of QB on Instagram

Tom Brady hits halfway point to critical six-week milestone

No. 12 at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The quarterback retired at the start of the month and has been out of work for almost three full weeks. Fans will continue to watch the quarterback closely to see if he'll stay down as free agency comes into full focus.

Tom Brady @TomBrady



You down Hey @Autograph family, we’re one month away from my unofficial retirement party in Tampa on March 16th. Can’t wait to celebrate with everyone from The Huddle.You down @RobGronkowski ? Going over the list now and think I can get you in… Hey @Autograph family, we’re one month away from my unofficial retirement party in Tampa on March 16th. Can’t wait to celebrate with everyone from The Huddle. You down @RobGronkowski? Going over the list now and think I can get you in…

As it stands, the quarterback appears to be committed to changing his life and moving it in a direction away from the NFL, at least temporarily. No. 12 has announced that 2024 will be his debut season calling games for FOX. During the 2022 offseason, the quarterback signed a ten-year deal with the network.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tom Brady officially filed a letter today with the NFL and NFLPA, reconfirming his Feb. 1 retirement, per sources.



This letter silences any questions about whether Brady might return and now makes him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028. Tom Brady officially filed a letter today with the NFL and NFLPA, reconfirming his Feb. 1 retirement, per sources.This letter silences any questions about whether Brady might return and now makes him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028. https://t.co/o8iAgbxrQS

Fans were surprised by the reveal, as some had even speculated that the quarterback could make an appearance at Super Bowl LVII. Instead, 2023 will be the first full season without No. 12 since the 1900s. Assuming he follows through on his deal with the network, the 2023 season could be the last full season without the quarterback until the mid-2030s.

To get there, No. 12 will need to resist returning to the league as the six-week milestone comes into focus.

Poll : 0 votes