NBA world reacts to Tom Brady's reported retirement, sources say 7-time Super Bowl champion calls time on a 22-year career

With reports suggesting NFL superstar Tom Brady is hanging his boots, NBA players and broadcasters have taken to social media platforms to congratulate the quarterback.

NBA players have often nurtured relationships with NFL stars, as they are two of the most popular sports in the US. That is why the massive show of support coming from the basketball community is not surprising.

Although no official word has been heard from Tom Brady, ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter have reported that the seven-time NFL champion is retiring after 22 years in the league.

According to Jeff and Adam:

"Sources said that Brady's decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health. Although it's less significant, Brady also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover, sources said."

Reports of his retirement have sparked reactions from several NBA players, as many would like to see the superstar continue to compete. It is the kind of reaction that is expected when LA Lakers LeBron James chooses to finally retire.

Twitter has been buzzing since the report, and here are some of the reactions from NBA stars.

Kevin Love @kevinlove

instagram.com/p/CZU5-a5u2dl/… A blessing to have witnessed greatness @tombrady A blessing to have witnessed greatness @tombrady 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 🐐 instagram.com/p/CZU5-a5u2dl/…

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. ... NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. ... NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Career! Carry the hell on… Thank you @TomBrady for allowing me to be able to Witness your GREATNESS!!! Congrats on aCareer! Carry the hell on… Thank you @TomBrady for allowing me to be able to Witness your GREATNESS!!! Congrats on a 🐐 Career! Carry the hell on…

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Tom Brady: greatest clutch player ever. Greatest football player ever. Greatest leader ever. I never heard a single ex-teammate of his (and I've known man) ever say a single bad thing about him. Greatest sports career ever. Tom Brady: greatest clutch player ever. Greatest football player ever. Greatest leader ever. I never heard a single ex-teammate of his (and I've known man) ever say a single bad thing about him. Greatest sports career ever.

Brady has been in the NFL since 2000, playing the bulk of his career with the New England Patriots. In 2020, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won his seventh Super Bowl in his first run with them.

Tom Brady and LeBron James are considered the GOATs of their respective sports

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Brady and LeBron's careers are very similar. They are seen as the GOATs in their respective sports, but it is not clear-cut. The GOAT debate in the NBA is between LeBron and Michael Jordan, while it is between Tom Brady and Jerry Rice in the NFL.

LeBron's longevity has been a positive for him in the GOAT debate, and the same goes for Brady. LBJ is dominating in his 19th season and is in search of his fifth championship, while Brady won his seventh championship in his 20th season at 43.

Nonetheless, Brady's impact on the NFL has been immense. He holds several league records, including most career quarterback wins (243), most career passing touchdowns (624), and most career passing completions (7,263).

Sports analyst Keith Smith hopes he re-signs a one-day contract just so he can retire as a Patriot. Seeing as he won six championships and the MVP awards with the team, it is only right he hangs his boot with the team that drafted him.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA I sincerely hope the Patriots sign Tom Brady to a one-day contract. It's only right that he retires as a Patriot. I sincerely hope the Patriots sign Tom Brady to a one-day contract. It's only right that he retires as a Patriot.

Also Read Article Continues below

While we wait for confirmation from Tom Brady's team, it is worth pointing out that there is no smoke without fire. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has had a career many would only dream of and could retire right now and be the best player in NFL history.

Edited by Arnav