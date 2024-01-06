IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady's $11,500,000 Miami mansion takes shape with NFL icon set to move to Creek Island

Tom Brady has a penchant for enjoying the finer things in his life and even more since his retirement from the NFL last year. The 46-year-old has more free time and will be at home often. A home for the seven-time Super Bowl winner has to be nothing short of big.

His $11.5 million mansion in the Miami area of Creek Island is nearing its completion. The land on which the mansion is being built was bought along with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen for $17 million nearly three years ago. Brady and Bündchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Outside view of Tom Brady's Miami mansion (@tombradymedia/Twitter)

Outside view of Brady's Miami mansion (@tombradymedia/Twitter)

The garden part of the mansion is starting to come together, with several palm trees and a big lawn laid down with a waterfront swimming pool. His new home is also set to have its basketball court, which looks to be in the preliminary phases of being completed. There will be a tree-lined driveway that leads to a multi-car garage on the property.

Overhead view of Brady's Miami mansion with basketball court (@tombradymedia/Twitter)

Overhead view of Tom Brady's Miami mansion with trees and parking garage (@tombradymedia/Twitter)

The mansion is located in front of the water with a golf course behind it. According to sources, it is guarded by a private 13-person police force. Some of his new neighbors in Miami are expected to include Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos and Ivanka Trump, the oldest daughter of former President Donald Trump.

Last year, Brady lived in a high-class Florida condo following his divorce from Bündchen. The condo is on the market for $15.9 million. The three-time NFL MVP took residence in the three-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment in November 2022.

The condo is housed on the ninth floor of the high-end Fendi Chateau Residences tower in Surfside, Florida. Tom Brady paid $60K a month while staying there, which was a drop in the hat as he made $30 million in 2022, his final year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady will be in a new uniform (of sorts) in 2024

As much as some fans would love to see the former 15-time Pro Bowler suit up, it seems unlikely. The legendary quarterback will trade in the helmet for some headsets this year.

Tom Brady will join Kevin Burkhardt as Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL broadcasting team for the 2024 season. He inked a 10-year, $375 million deal in May 2022. He took this season off in preparation for next season.