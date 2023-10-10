IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady's shirtless ride on $6,000,000 worth yacht creates waves in Miami Beach

At the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, Tom Brady finally retired from football. Since then, he lost 10 pounds from his playing days, as he revealed on his Let's Go podcast.

“I haven’t had the stress that I had while I was playing so that’s allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health,” Brady said.

And that is on top of the 15 pounds he reportedly lost amidst his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington. Then, on Monday, Page Six finally shared new proof of that physical transformation.

In the series of images below, a shirtless Brady, purportedly sporting this new build, can be seen smiling as he observes the seas bordering Miami onboard his $6-million Tw12ve Angels yacht.

Tom Brady standing shirtless in his yacht (via Backgrid for Page Six)

Another shot of Tom Brady standing shirtless in his yacht (via Backgrid for Page Six)

Tom Brady reaching for a towel inside his yacht (via Backgrid for Page Six)

Tom Brady grabbing a towel inside his yacht (via Backgrid for Page Six)

How many yachts does Tom Brady own?

As discussed before, Tom Brady has two yachts. One is a Wajer 5S, which he bought for $2 million in 2020, shortly after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He named it Viva La Vida - also the name of Gisele Bundchen's environmental conservation organization.

The yacht made headlines during the Super Bowl LV championship parade, wherein the quarterback tossed the Lombardi Trophy from it to another boat.

In May 2021, however, Brady decided that one yacht was not enough for him, so he ordered a Wajer 77 for a rumored $6 million. The new boat, like its predecessor, was going to be named Viva La Vida, but amidst the divorce, he went with Tw12ve Angels instead - a reference to his jersey number.

Tom Brady's net worth in 2023

As one of the most successful athletes the world has ever seen, Tom Brady has amassed quite a fortune, with most websites estimating his net worth to be somewhere in the $300-million range.

Besides his playing salary, he also profited from his many endorsements and sponsorships - most notably from his eponymous companies TB12 (wellness) and, later in his career, BRADY (apparel).