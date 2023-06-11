IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady spotted sitting alongside Novak Djokovic’s wife at Roland-Garros Final

The NFL GOAT, Tom Brady, attended the French Open, where star player Novak Djokovic is competing the men's final. Djokovic's is also in attendance and was seen sitting beside the former NFL quarterback.

The world No. 3 is playing against Casper Ruud at the Philippe Chatrier court.

Brady was spotted chatting with Djokovic's wife, Jelena Djokovic. In the picture, the future Hall of Famer was sporting sunglasses in the style of wayfarers and a black tee, while Jelena was seen wearing a pink top as she listened intently to the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

Eavesdropping on their conversation was Djokovic's son, Stefan, who served as his father's ball kid during his warm-up before the big game. The Serbian tennis player will aim to win his 23rd Grand Slam title and overtake Rafael Nadal as the men with the most singles majors.

Novak Djokovic opened up about his friendship with Tom Brady

The former New England Patriots quarterback is friends with many talented athletes from various sports. One of his friends is the tennis star with whom he has been friends for a long time. In 2021, Djokovic revealed details about his friendship with TB12. He said to tennismajors.com:

“I was close with Kobe Bryant, as well as Monica Seles, Andre Agassi and Boris Becker, who were my coaches, and Pete Sampras. I have spoken often with them, and I speak with Tom Brady frequently about training and recovery.

“I make an effort to make use of the opportunity to share something with all sportsmen and sportswomen, things that aided me or hindered me, and I ask questions, especially to those who have reached the pinnacle of their sport.”

Tom Brady is definitely one of the athletes who has achieved the most success and is recognized by the entire world. He is not only known for his insane ability to be a clutch player on the field, but he is also known for his commitment to health and professionalism.

Terrific Tom is also famous for employing smart and interesting means while recovering from injuries, which is what Djokovic mentioned when he talked about the 15-time Pro Bowl QB.

The star quarterback also has his own wellness and fitness brand, which endorses the right way to live and shares knowledge about playing sports in the safest manner.

