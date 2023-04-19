In Photos: Tom Brady wishes his parents and sister a happy anniversary, shares heartfelt throwback photos on IG

We all know how much family means to former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. It is at the center of his heart like many of us and he has now shared his congratulations to his parents and sister via his Instagram page.

Brady posted an Instagram story of his mother and father, wishing them a happy anniversary. He also did the same for his sister, who was also celebrating her wedding anniversary.

Take a look at the photos below:

Brady wishing his mother and father a happy anniversary. Photos via Tom Brady/Instagram.

A family picture that Brady shared.

Brady with his mother and father after winning a Super Bowl.

You can see the other photos that Brady posted here as he made sure that no one was left out of the celebrations.

With the quarterback now finally retired from the NFL, he can enjoy all the other things that life has to offer.

In years gone by, Brady would have likely been preoccupied with preseason for the NFL. But now he has all the time in the world to be with his family, which was of course a driving force for his retirement.

Tom Brady enjoying retired life

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After a career that spanned an incredible 23 years, the adjustment from professional, full-time athlete to "everyday" person can be tough for some players.

Having every minute of their days accounted for, to then having a clean slate, the adjustment can be tricky.

But Tom Brady so far appears to have a handle on it. He's posted a lot on his social media and has even bought a kitten for his kids. There were rumors of a return to the NFL and Brady joked that he doesn't have time due to the kitten.

"Folks are saying keep an eye on Miami." Tom Brady might not be “done after all" with his playing in the NFL, according to @RichEisenShow who talked to people in Indy."Folks are saying keep an eye on Miami." Tom Brady might not be “done after all" with his playing in the NFL, according to @RichEisenShow who talked to people in Indy."Folks are saying keep an eye on Miami." https://t.co/G554c1AI6p Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

The divorce with Gisele Bundchen no doubt hurt and it appears from the outside at least that Brady is moving on and is enjoying being around his kids.

He will only have this upcoming NFL season to relax though as his 10-year deal with Fox Sports to be a commentator starts in 2024. For now, though, Brady is enjoying a retired lifestyle and no one can say he hasn't earned it.

