IN PHOTOS: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce attend Phillies game vs Diamondbacks in MLB playoffs

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have enjoyed individual and team success throughout their NFL careers. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is a seven-time All-Pro with two Super Bowl titles. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles center is a five-time All-Pro with a Super Bowl LII victory on his resume.

Despite playing for different teams, they maintain a tight fraternal relationship, especially when they host their New Heights podcast. But beyond their show, they also spend time together by attending playoff games of other sports.

Jason and Travis Kelce were in attendance at the 2023 MLB National League Championship Series

The Kelce brothers were spotted in Game 1 of the 2023 National League Championship Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies. Jason is supporting their fellow Philadelphia sports team by wearing a Phillies sweater.

Meanwhile, NBC Philadelphia's John Clark tweeted a photo of Jason Kelce drinking his beer.

The Kelces are coming off different results in their Week 6 games. Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos in Thursday Night Football, 19-8. It was the Chiefs’ 16th consecutive victory over their division rivals and their 5th straight win this season. The tight end had a monster game, finishing with nine catches for 124 yards.

Conversely, Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat this season at the hands of the New York Jets. The Eagles generated only 80 rushing yards in their 20-14 loss. The Jets sacked Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts twice and picked him thrice.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks earned the trip to the NLCS by sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in three games during their National League Division Series. The Philadelphia Phillies made it by defeating the Atlanta Braves in four games.

The winner of this series will represent the National League in the 2023 MLB World Series. The Phillies won the World Series in 1980 and 2008, while the Diamondbacks had their lone World Series title in 2001.

Jason and Travis Kelce in a Super Bowl rematch?

While the Eagles tasted their first defeat this season, they are still one of the favorites in the NFC to reach Super Bowl LVIII. After all, the San Francisco 49ers also lost to the Cleveland Browns in the same week.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs look good after their season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions. They haven’t lost since, even if their scoring average is lower than last season. After six weeks, they also share the AFC’s best record with the Miami Dolphins.

With how things are going, a Chiefs-Eagles rematch in Super Bowl LVIII could happen. That matchup would pit Travis Kelce against Jason Kelce. Travis and the Chiefs won the first edition.

If the rematch happens, can Jason and the Eagles erase last season’s Super Bowl defeat and win their second Vince Lombardi Trophy?