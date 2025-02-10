Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole stood on the field at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana as green and white confetti filled the air to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ second big Super Bowl win. Meanwhile, on the other side, her ex-boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs faced a tough loss.

IN PHOTOS: Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole celebrates Eagles Super Bowl win with confetti (Via Instagram/@IamKaylaNicole)

Nicole had been cheering for the Eagles throughout the game, even sharing her excitement on Instagram.

She watched Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lead his team to a strong 40-22 win. The Eagles' defense played a huge role, sacking Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes six times and forcing key mistakes.

Besides, the game had its own dramas.

When Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, appeared on the stadium screen while cheering for him, some Eagles fans booed. Swift looked confused and turned to her friend Ice Spice for an explanation.

Second, Kelce did not attend the regular post-game press conference. He talked briefly with reporters in the locker room but provided short answers and avoided questions about his future. Some feel he didn't want to discuss retirement rumors because he may be considering leaving football. Others believe he wanted to avoid questions about a prospective proposal to Taylor Swift, which he was rumored to make if the Chiefs won.

Since her breakup with Kelce in 2022 after five years together, Nicole has focused on her own profession. Meanwhile, Kelce, now dating Swift, saw his dream of leading the Chiefs to a historic third straight Super Bowl win get crushed in the end.

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole posted a sneak peek of Serena Williams' performance at Super Bowl LIX

Serena Williams surprised the Super Bowl LIX crowd by joining Kendrick Lamar on stage during the halftime show. Kayla Nicole reposted Complex Sports' clip of Williams dancing on Instagram Story.

Kayla Nicole reposted clip of Serena Williams performing at Super Bowl LIX (Source: Instagram/@IamKalaNicole)

Williams, who is from Compton like Lamar, wowed fans with her moves. With her steps, the tennis legend reminded everyone of her famous Crip Walk from the 2012 Olympics. As she danced to "Not Like Us," the crowd cheered loudly.

