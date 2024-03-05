IN PHOTOS: Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole attends LeBron James' 40,000 point game to witness Lakers star make history

Travis Kelce witnessed history on Monday when his elder brother Jason retired from the NFL after 13 fruitful seasons as the primary center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Two days before that, though, his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole had seen a different and happier piece of history. On Saturday, NBA superstar LeBron James made history against the Denver Nuggets by became the first player to score 40,000 career points in the regular season.

The social media personality was in attendance for the milestone and shared the experience in a pair of Instagram stories:

"witnessing hist (crown emoji in place of letter 'o') ry>"

Back on the subject of Travis Kelce, the star Kansas City Chiefs tight end shows no signs of slowing down, both on and off the field.

The 2023 season marked the first time since 2015 that he did not hit 1,000 receiving yards. But Kelce more than made up for it in the playoffs. He tied Jerry Rice for most 100-yard games and surpassing him for most receptions in that stage in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Travis Kelce clinched his third Super Bowl title, beating the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 big game, despite a flareup with coach Andy Reid amidst first-half struggles.

He also received a massive boost to his domestic and international popularity by admitting to dating multi-platinum pop superstar Taylor Swift. In 2024, he's only expanding his stature in Hollywood.

Last month, Variety reported that Kelce would be dabbling in filmmaking for the first time as an executive producer on the dark comedy My Dear Friend Zoe, which is the first movie to be produced under 2022's Inflation Reduction Act.

He and co-producers Mike Field and Ray Maiello will also finance King Pleasure, a documentary on the life of Neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. One person who has some thoughts on this growing profile is WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he reminded Travis Kelce that despite his football fame, breaking through in entertainment would be no easy feat:

"This is the one misconception that a lot of people have. ... 'You were born for this.' I was not. I worked very hard and suffered a lot of setbacks and looked ridiculous and had a lot of failures. But I have a lot of people supporting me, and I just never gave up.

"So my advice to Travis is, should he choose another skill, look at how (long) it took to be fluent in football. It's gonna take that long to be fluent in another skill."

My Dead Friend Zoe is expected to premiere at SXSW in Austin on Mar. 9.