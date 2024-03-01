IN PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa jets off to Mexico for friend's glamorous bachelorette bash

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa have spent the first few weeks of the NFL offseason traveling. Now, Marissa Lawrence is continuing her travel schedule with a trip to Mexico to celebrate her friend's bachelorette weekend.

Marissa shared photos to her Instagram Stories, beginning on Thursday. The celebration is taking place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico according to one of her posts. The accommodations include a waterfront view and the group is spending lots of time in the sun.

Marissa Lawrence shared photos of her friend's Bachelorette weekend in Mexico.

Marissa Lawrence also included photos of herself by the pool in a brown bikini and another in a hat that said, "Twist my arm, it's Tequila Time." The group of friends all apparently went out on their first night in Cabo San Lucas and wore similar sparkly dresses.

Photos of Marissa Lawrence's trip.

There are sure to be more photos from the exciting girl's trip on her Instagram page throughout the weekend.

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa take 'dream trip' to South Africa

Trevor Lawrence and his wife recently took a one-of-a-kind trip to South Africa. The couple documented the trip on social media and showed their stops which included a winery and of course a safari adventure.

Marissa Lawrence shared photos of the safari through Kruger National Park which included close-up encounters with animals. The couple had an opportunity to see elephants, zebras and rhinos.

She also shared their time spent in Franschhoek, which happens to be one of the oldest towns in South Africa. There were photos of herself and the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback enjoying the breathtaking views and of course dinner and wine.

After the trip, Marissa Lawrence shared a reel on Instagram of the couple's South African adventure and called it a "dream trip."

The couple also took a trip to Cape Town, South Africa where they took in the gorgeous views from a cable car. Trevor Lawrence and his wife's offseason travel is likely to be far from over as it appears to be one of their favorite pastimes.